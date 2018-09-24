EU, Iran set financial “vehicle” to ease trade between them

In this Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini speaks at a news conference during a meeting of Women Foreign Ministers in Montreal. Five world powers and Iran agreed late Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, to establish a financial facility in the European Union to facilitate payments for Iranian imports and exports including oil, a key move sought by Tehran following the U.S. pullout from the 2015 nuclear deal and its re-imposition of sanctions. Mogherini told reporters after the closed-door ministerial meeting that the financial facility is also aimed at preserving the nuclear agreement. The Canadian Press via AP Graham Hughes