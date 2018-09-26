Senate panel to hear from internet execs on privacy policies

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., speaks with reporters after the Republican’s policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Trump administration is hoping Congress can come up with a new set of national rules governing how companies can use consumers’ data that finds a balance between “privacy and prosperity.” “Consumers deserve clear answers and standards on data privacy protection,” Thune, who heads the Commerce panel, said in a statement. By hearing from the companies, lawmakers will be able to assess “what Congress can do to promote clear privacy expectations without hurting innovation,” he said. Cliff Owen, File AP Photo