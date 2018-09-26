How much? Greek state owed huge amount of uncollected taxes

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2009 file photo, boats are seen on Ammoudi Bay near seaside tavernas on the island of Santorini, Greece. Tax authorities say they have used surveillance drones in Greece for the first time to spot violations on Santorini, where tourists were allegedly being taken on boat tours of the island’s sea-filled volcanic crater without getting receipts. Greece’s Independent Authority for Public Revenue says that the one-day operation last week involved surveillance of nine tour boats, and that the violations recorded in a follow-up inspection were worth 25,000 euros ($29,400) in lost revenue. Michael Virtanen, File AP Photo