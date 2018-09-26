6 New Orleans area residents sentenced in Medicare fraud

Six people have been sentenced to prison for their role in a Medicare fraud scheme in the New Orleans area.
Nola.com/The Times-Picayune reported four doctors, a biller and an office manager were sentenced this week for their convictions in May.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said the scheme involved more than 20 people and netted millions of dollars in fraudulent Medicare reimbursements.
Those sentenced have been ordered to pay $30 million in restitution.
The group worked for Abide Home Care Services. Prosecutors say Abide ran a scheme in which employees would find Medicare beneficiaries and schedule a visit, usually with a "house doctor." Prosecutors said the "house doctor" would sign bogus care plans and medical orders for patients who did not need home-health services.
Abide then billed Medicare for unnecessary services.
