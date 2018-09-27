A board reshuffle at Rite Aid after 2 failed merger attempts

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2017, file photo, a man walks by a Rite Aid pharmacy in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. After two failed buyouts, Rite Aid will shuffle its board of directors and spread out leadership at the top of the drugstore chain. Rite Aid said Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, that three new, independent directors will be nominated to its board, and CEO John Standley will no longer hold the title of chairman. That will go to current board member Bruce Bodaken. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo