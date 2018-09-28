California divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain status

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2012, file photo, Steven May, right, walks with his dog, Winnie beside his attorney, David Pisarra, with his dog, Dudley in Santa Monica, Calif. California courts could be going to the dogs, and maybe the cats too, under a new law signed by Gov. Jerry Brown. The law, signed Thursday, Sept. 28, 2018, gives judges the discretion of applying rules similar to those in child-custody cases when determining who gets the family pet following a divorce. It takes effect Jan. 1, 2019. Nick Ut, File AP Photo