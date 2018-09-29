Glacier biologist honored for ‘bark ranger’ program

In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 photo, Mark Biel, a ranger with Glacier National Park, and Gracie, the 4-year-old service dog who helps keep bighorn sheep and goats a safe distance from visitors to Logan Pass, pose outside their office near Park Headquarters in Glacier National Park, Mont. Gracie launched her Wildlife Working Dog career at the national ;ark in 2016. Today, the border collie counts about 17,000 followers on Instagram. The Daily Inter Lake via AP Brenda Ahearn