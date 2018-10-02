US auto sales fell by 4 percent in the third quarter

FILE - In this July 13, 2017, file photo, a crane transporting vehicles operates on a container ship at the Port of Oakland, in Oakland, Calif. Vehicle sales are slowing down despite a run on big SUVs. Major automakers said Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, that U.S. sales fell 7 percent in September and 4 percent for the June-through-September quarter, compared with the same periods last year. Ben Margot, File, File AP Photo