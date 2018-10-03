NKorea said to have stolen a fortune in online bank heists

FILE - In this May 9, 2018, file photo provided by the North Korean government, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a meeting at Workers’ Party of Korea headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea warned Washington through its state media Tuesday, Oct. 2, that a declaration ending the Korean War shouldn’t be seen as a bargaining chip in denuclearization talks — but suggested lifting sanctions might be. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: “KCNA” which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. Korea News Service via AP, File Korean Central News Agency