Famed Tsukiji fish market uneasy over move to new site

In this Sept. 26, 2018, photo, Tai Yamaguchi of fish wholesaler Hitoku Shoten, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo. Japan’s famed Tsukiji fish market is closing down on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 after eight decades, with shop owners and workers still doubting the safety of its replacement site. “If the new place were better, I’ll be happy to move,” said Yamaguchi. Yamaguchi feels it has been mishandled by authorities who failed to fully consult those affected. Koji Sasahara AP Photo