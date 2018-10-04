Haslam, Dean, Lee to headline gov’s conference next month

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam and the two leading candidates seeking to succeed him will be the keynote speakers at the governor's annual economic development conference next month.
A Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development news release says Haslam will speak on Nov. 1 at the conference in Nashville. It says Democratic gubernatorial nominee Karl Dean and Republican nominee Bill Lee will speak on Nov. 2.
The two candidates for governor will deliver their addresses just days ahead of the Nov. 6 election.
The annual conference will bring together hundreds of state and local officials, business leaders and economic development professionals at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center.
Comments