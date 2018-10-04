Harvest of canola, dry beans wrapping up in North Dakota

The harvest of canola and dry beans in North Dakota is close to wrapping up.
The federal Agriculture Department in its weekly crop report says 91 percent of beans and 94 percent of canola is in the bin.
Meanwhile, the sugar beet harvest is one-fifth done and the potato harvest is about half complete.
Other harvest progress reports include 6 percent for corn and sunflowers and 30 percent for soybeans.
Winter wheat seeding is three-fourths complete.
Fifty-one-percent of subsoil moisture supplies and 61 percent of topsoil moisture supplies are rated adequate to surplus.
Stockwater supplies are rated 65 percent adequate to surplus, and pastures are rated 32 percent in good to excellent condition.
