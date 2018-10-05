Interior Secretary to announce $3M Boston Navy yard project

FILE - In this July 24, 2017, file photo, the USS Constitution, the world’s oldest commissioned warship still afloat, is docked at the Charlestown Navy Yard in Boston. U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is scheduled to announce on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, a multimillion dollar project to refurbish the old Navy yard, home of Old Ironsides. Steven Senne, File AP Photo