AP PHOTOS: Girl child day: Ansa, 10, starts day with prayer

In this Tuesday, August 13, 2018, photo, Ansa Khan sifts through dry sugarcane peel and for use as firewood in Mardan, Pakistan. At just 10 years old, her day is a hectic one. At the first hint of dawn, she is up saying her morning prayers before reading her Quran, Islam’s holy book. Those are Ansa’s quietest moments. After that her day is a whirl of chores, school, studying and the occasional moments stolen away to play marbles. Saba Rehman AP Photo