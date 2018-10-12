Earth Fare natural foods store opening first Fort Mill-area location
Earth Fare is opening its first Fort Mill, S.C.-area location at 2351 Len Patterson Road opens at 7 a.m. on Oct. 13, 2018. Founded in 1975, the Asheville, N.C.-based chain is a specialty organic and natural foods store.
With the new movie "Sully" appearing in theaters interest in the flight that had to crash land in the Hudson River is again peaking. Flight 1549 passengers, Dan Vinton, seat 15E and Beverly Waters, seat 21E, talked to visitors at the Carolinas Avi
Hartland's Bar, a new neighborhood sports bar on Cross Pointe Drive, near the Rock Hill Galleria, recently opened, offering burgers, sandwiches and other American food. It also has a full bar with televisions for customers to watch their favorite
Gov. Nikki Haley and other local dignitaries attended Monday's dedication of the new Fort Mill headquarters of Lash Group, a patient services company. The company has 1,200 employees in Fort Mill and said it plans to double that number in five yea
Ruth Whitman of Chester attended the 127th edition of the Rose Parade Jan. 1 with her husband, Walt as guests of Giti Tire. They were among eight winners in the tire company’s Rose Parade contest on its Facebook page.
Photo editor Andy Burriss is retiring Thursday after a storied 43 year career with The Herald. During an informal gathering with colleagues Wednesday, Burriss shared memories from two of his favorite photo assignments.