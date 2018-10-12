Earth Fare natural foods store opening first Fort Mill-area location

Earth Fare is opening its first Fort Mill, S.C.-area location at 2351 Len Patterson Road opens at 7 a.m. on Oct. 13, 2018. Founded in 1975, the Asheville, N.C.-based chain is a specialty organic and natural foods store.
