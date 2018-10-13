Looking for an edge: Teams trying to turn data into wins

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018 file photo, New Orleans Pelicans’ head coach Alvin Gentry calls out to his team during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago. “You’ve got to take it and use it as best you can,” said Gentry, who said he resisted using some data that he was presented several years ago when he coached in Phoenix, and wound up taking that Suns team to the Western Conference finals. “But at the end of the day, I think the instincts that you have as a coach become just as important, really.” Jim Young, File AP Photo