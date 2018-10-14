William Coors, former chair of Adolph Coors, dies at 102

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2005, file photo, William “Bill” Coors, center, talks about the merger between Molson and Coors after a news conference at the Coors Brewery in Golden, Colo. Molson Coors Brewing Co. said that William “Bill” Coors, the former chairman of Adolph Coors Co. and grandson of the brewing company’s founder, died Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, at age 102. Ed Andrieski, File AP Photo