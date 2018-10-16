Venezuelan fans endure sacrifices to ‘Play Ball’ amid crisis

In this Oct. 12, 2018 photo, workers clean the VIP seating area prior to the baseball season’s opening game between Leones de Caracas and Tiburones de la Guaira in Caracas, Venezuela. Ramon Guillermo Aveledo, a former Venezuela baseball league president and prominent opposition leader, said he applauds the government’s decision to spend its dwindling supply of dollars on baseball while acknowledging there are more pressing needs. Fernando Llano AP Photo