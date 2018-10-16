US seeks more info on proposed nuclear waste storage project

Federal regulators are seeking more information from developers who have proposed building a storage facility at a site in southeastern New Mexico for spent fuel from commercial reactors around the United States.
Holtec International, a New Jersey-based company specializing in nuclear storage, has applied to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission for a license to construct the nuclear waste storage facility about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Carlsbad.
The Hobbs News-Sun reports the commission staff is currently conducting a detailed security review of Holtec's security and safeguards plan for the proposed $2.4 billion storage facility.
According to a letter sent to Holtec last week, the staff determined more information is necessary for its review.
New Mexico-based Holtec spokesman Gerges Scott says the questions were anticipated and Holtec is preparing responses.
