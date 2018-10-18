The Latest: Mexico says first caravan migrants at border

Honduran migrants who are walking to the U.S. as a group climb on to the space between a truck driver’s cab and trailer, as they get a free ride through Zacapa, Guatemala, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. The group of some 2,000 Honduran migrants hit the road in Guatemala again Wednesday, hoping to reach the United States despite President Donald Trump’s threat to cut off aid to Central American countries that don’t stop them. Moises Castillo AP Photo