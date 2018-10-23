Ribbon cutting for Mississippi plant drying shrimp hulls

A facility to turn shrimp hulls into a usable product is marking its opening along Mississippi's Gulf Coast.
WLOX-TV reported the Mari Signum Dragon Drying plant near the Vancleave community held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday.
The $2 million plant dries shrimp hulls that will be turned into a product called Chitin, which can be used in a variety of goods. The plant will employ about 40 people when it reaches full capacity in 2019. The jobs pay between $15 and $40 per hour, depending on experience.
Company CEO John Keys says Louisiana and Mississippi are the busiest areas in the country for shrimp harvesting. Kelly Lucas with the University of Southern Mississippi says the plant gives shrimpers a destination for the shells so they are not dumped in landfills.
