Making water from air wins couple $1.5 million XPrize

The Skysource/Skywater Alliance co-founders David Hertz, left, and his wife Laura Doss-Hertz pose for a portrait next to the Skywater 300 Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Los Angeles. The company received the $1.5 million XPrize For Water Abundance for developing the Skywater 300, a machine that makes water from air. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP Photo