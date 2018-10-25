Arkansas judge sues again to halt outside attack ads

FILE - In this Friday, May 18, 2018, file photo, Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson speaks to reporters at the Pulaski County Courthouse in Little Rock, Ark. Justice Goodson seeking re-election, is suing to block a Washington-based group’s attack ads and mailers months after a state judge ordered television stations to stop airing ads targeting the justice from another outside group. Goodson on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, asked a Pulaski County judge to order the Republican State Leadership Committee to halt its ads and mailers against her. Andrew DeMillo, File AP Photo