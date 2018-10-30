Latest: Wyo. laws aimed at trespassing activists struck down

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2011 file photo, retired Federal District Judge William Downes, left, shakes hands with his replacement District Judge Scott Skavdahl during an investiture ceremony in Casper, Wyo. On Monday, Oct. 30, 2018, Skavdahl ruled that two Wyoming laws that prohibit trespassing to collect environmental data violate the U.S. Constitution’s free-speech protections, siding with two environmental groups and a news photographer association. Star-Tribune via AP, File Tim Kupsick