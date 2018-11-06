The Latest: Steve Watkins gets last-minute help in robocall

The Latest on the midterm election in Kansas (all times local):
6:25 a.m.
Donald Trump Jr. is urging voters in a robocall to vote for Republican Steve Watkins in a hotly contested Kansas congressional race and describes the novice candidate as "my Dad's good friend."
The call going out to voters Monday in the 2nd District of eastern Kansas is from the Kansans Can Do Anything political action committee. It has been financed mainly by the candidate's father.
The seat is held by retiring five-term Republican Rep. Lynn Jenkins, and President Donald Trump carried the district easily 2016. But the Democratic nominee is former Kansas House Minority Leader Paul Davis and the race is close.
The president has endorsed Watkins and in the call, the president's son urges voters to "keep Kansas red." Watkins is a former Army officer and government contractor.
____
10:19 a.m.
Kansas voters will decide whether to promote to governor Kris Kobach, an ally of President Donald Trump, who wants to crack down on immigrants living in the state illegally and resume conservative tax-cutting policies that critics labeled a failure.
Republican Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state, says he would slash spending and seek tax cuts like those championed by unpopular former Gov. Sam Brownback in 2012-13.
His Democratic opponent, state Sen. Laura Kelly, has made her opposition to such tax cuts the centerpiece of her campaign.
A wild card is Independent candidate Greg Orman, a Kansas City-area businessman, who Democrats fear could take enough votes to hand the election to Kobach.
Kansas Democrats are also hoping to flip two GOP held U.S. House seats in the eastern part of the state.
Comments