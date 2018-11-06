FILE- In this Aug. 7, 2018, file photo a customer removes her purchases from a CVS Pharmacy cart in Jackson, Miss. CVS Health Corp. reports earnings Tuesday, Nov. 6.
FILE- In this Aug. 7, 2018, file photo a customer removes her purchases from a CVS Pharmacy cart in Jackson, Miss. CVS Health Corp. reports earnings Tuesday, Nov. 6. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo
FILE- In this Aug. 7, 2018, file photo a customer removes her purchases from a CVS Pharmacy cart in Jackson, Miss. CVS Health Corp. reports earnings Tuesday, Nov. 6. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo

Business

CVS Health tops 3Q earnings forecasts, backs 2018 outlook

The Associated Press

November 06, 2018 07:26 AM

Lower taxes and a jump in prescriptions is helping push CVS Health past third-quarter expectations.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefit manager said Tuesday that its net income climbed 8 percent to $1.39 billion, while adjusted earnings per share totaled $1.73. Revenue rose 2 percent to $47.27 billion.

Analysts expect, on average, third-quarter earnings of $1.71 per share on $47.2 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

The company also reaffirmed its forecast for 2018 adjusted earnings of between $6.98 and $7.08 per share. Analysts predict earnings of $7.04 per share.

CVS Health Corp., based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, runs more than 9,800 retail locations and processes over a billion prescriptions.

It also said Tuesday it expects to complete its roughly $69-billion acquisition of the health insurer Aetna before Thanksgiving.

  Comments  