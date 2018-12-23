Motions seek to dismiss Oklahoma human trafficking lawsuits

FILE - This undated file photo shows Montana Mike's Steakhouse in Clinton, Okla. Attorneys are awaiting a federal judge's ruling on motions to dismiss two human trafficking lawsuits against an Oklahoma couple and several of their companies. The motions in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City deny the allegations and seek to dismiss a class action lawsuit filed in 2017 by three Filipino immigrants and a similar lawsuit filed in June by three Jamaican immigrants husband-and-wife Walter and Carolyn Schumacher and companies, including the steakhouse, they own and operate. The Clinton Daily News via AP, File Robert S. Bryan