New GOP leaders of Arizona Legislature lay out priorities

FILE - In this May 3, 2016 file photo Rep. Karen Fann, R-Prescott, goes over budget paperwork during budget deliberations at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix. The new Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature hope to use part of a $1.1 billion state budget surplus to boost pay for corrections officers and state troopers. Incoming Senate President Fann said raises for those workers is a top priority when the Legislature opens its 2019 session next month. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo