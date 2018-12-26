Some old bills to get new look in West Virginia Legislature

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2018, file photo, Senate President Mitch Carmichael discusses the details of a proposed amendment with Michael A. Woelfel, D-Cabell, center, and Charles S. Trump IV, R-Morgan, left, during a special session at the Capitol building in Charleston, W.Va. In the regular legislative session that begins in January, Carmichael wants to take another look at bills that would provide free community and technical college for in-state residents and establish an intermediate court system. Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File Craig Hudson