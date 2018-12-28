What’s a eurozone? Terms to know as the euro turns 20

FILE - In this Monday, June 16, 1997 file photo, Belgian designer Luc Luycx, centre, is surrounded by the new Euro coins he designed during a presentation in Amsterdam. At left is European financial affairs commissioner Yves-Thibauld De Silguy, and Dutch Finance Minister Gerrit Zalm, right. Europe’s experiment with sharing a currency is turning 20 in a few days. The euro is credited with increasing trade between members. But countries have struggled to adjust to trouble after giving up two big safety valves: the ability to let their currency’s exchange rate fall to boost exports, and to adjust own interest rates to stimulate business activity. Jerome Delay, File AP Photo