Dolphins fire coach Adam Gase after 3 seasons

Adam Gase has been fired after three seasons as the Miami Dolphins coach, including a 7-9 finish this year.
Gase confirmed his dismissal in a text message Monday to The Associated Press.
Owner Stephen Ross made the move after Gase went 23-26 with the Dolphins. A 42-17 loss Sunday at Buffalo sealed his fate.
Last week Gase said his biggest regret about 2018 was a slew of injuries. The Dolphins lost 13 key players to season-ending injuries, including two top offensive linemen, their best run stopper, top cornerback Xavien Howard and dynamic receivers Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill missed five games.
The Dolphins will miss the playoffs for the 15th time in the past 17 seasons.
