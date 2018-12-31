Solar energy project divides rural Wisconsin county

Ken Wunderlin, pictured Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, has agreed to rent 160 acres of his Iowa County, Wis. farm, where he raises grain and cattle, to a developer planning a 300-megawatt solar electricity project. Wunderlin said it's a good way to earn money while supporting clean energy and taking farmland out of production at no cost to taxpayers. Wisconsin State Journal via AP Chris Hubbuch