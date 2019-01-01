4 ideas from NKorean leader Kim Jong Un’s New Year’s speech

In this undated image from video distributed on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, by North Korean broadcaster KRT, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech in North Korea. Kim says he hopes to extend his high-stakes nuclear summitry with President Donald Trump into 2019, but also warns Washington not to test North Koreans' patience with sanctions and pressure. Kim also during his New Year's speech said the United States should continue to halt its joint military exercises with ally South Korea. Nuclear talks between the countries have stalled.(KRT via AP) AP