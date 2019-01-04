New Mexico may reconsider decision on more natural gas wells

New Mexico's first female state land commissioner, Stephanie Garcia Richard, speaks after taking the oath of office on Jan. 1, 2019, at the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M. Women including newly inaugurated Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham helped Democrats consolidate control over all statewide offices and New Mexico's congressional delegation in November elections. The land commissioner oversees oil and gas drilling, renewable energy projects and other development across millions of acres of state trust land. Morgan Lee AP Photo