Tapped-out pipelines cause gas shortage in Mexico

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2014 photo, new pipelines to carry gas from Texas to Mexico, eventually reaching the city of Guanajuato, are laid underground near General Bravo, Nuevo Leon state, Mexico. Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 that he has shut down some pipelines to stop fuel thieves who he says have established an illegal distribution network. Eduardo Verdugo, File AP Photo