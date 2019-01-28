Economic development group to buy former filter plant

An economic development organization says it's under contract to buy the former Baldwin Filters plant in Gothenburg and attract another employer to the city.
Gothenburg Improvement Co. President Nate Wyatt says he can't disclose the purchase price. The deal is expected to close in late March. The development organization will approach the Gothenburg City Council to request city sales tax revenue to pay for the plant.
Cleveland-based Parker Hannifin announced in October 2017 that its Baldwin filtration products plant in Gothenburg would close and production would be transferred to the company's plant in Kearney.
