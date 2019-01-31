Thousands sacked over garment industry protest in Bangladesh

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 file photo, Bangladeshi garment workers vandalize a vehicle during a protest in Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh. Kalpona Akter of the Bangladesh Center for Worker Solidarity said Thursday, Jan. 31, that more than 5,000 garment workers demanding wage hikes have been laid off while hundreds of them are facing police charges in the world’s second-largest garment export industry. She said the firings came after thousands of workers took to the streets earlier this month in and around Dhaka, the nation’s capital. (AP Photo) AP