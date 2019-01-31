FSSA issuing $1.5M in child care grants to 22 recipients

The state of Indiana is distributing 22 grants totaling more than $1.5 million to public school corporations and nonprofits that offer care to school-age children before or after the school day and when school isn't in session.
The recipients represent 41 child care sites in 14 Indiana counties and serve children ages 5 through 14. The grants supplement program costs in four areas: program enrichment, equipment, staffing and staff development.
The Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning in the Family and Social Services Administration announced the grants Thursday.
The grant awards for as much as $80,000 cover two years with an option to request a one-year, no-cost extension if additional activities remain that haven't been completed at the end of the grant period.
