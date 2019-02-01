AP FACT CHECK: Taxpayers have already spent money on Foxconn

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, left, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald speak during a meeting in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin lawmakers offered up to $2.85 billion worth of incentives in 2017 to lure the world’s largest electronics manufacturer to the state, sparking criticism that the state was giving away too much money. In a joint statement, Vos and Fitzgerald defended the Foxconn incentive package they helped create. Scott Bauer, File AP Photo