West Virginia consumers to receive settlement funds

The Associated Press

February 05, 2019 05:43 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

Thousands of West Virginia consumers who did business with a kitchen hardware company are being given funds from a settlement with the company.

State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's office said in a news release it is distributing more than $235,000 to more than 5,000 consumers.

NuWave LLC, formerly known as Hearthware LLC, makes cookware and kitchen hardware and sells to consumers primarily through telemarketing. The attorney general's office said neither NuWave nor its vendors were registered as telemarketers.

A lawsuit alleged the company used "buy one, get one free" offers but raised shipping and processing fees, effectively making consumers pay for the "free" item.

The release said NuWave agreed in the settlement to refrain from high shipping and processing fees or other hidden fees in such cases in West Virginia.

