What’s in a Tokyo 2020 medal? Old phones, discarded cameras

FILE - In this April 1, 2017, file photo, gold tablets of 3 grams, left, which is able to be recycled from 100 mobile phones, are shown as example in Tokyo. Tokyo Olympic organizers said in a statement Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, they expect to collect enough obsolete electronic devices by the end of March to reach the amount that will be required to manufacture all Olympic and Paralympic medals. Eugene Hoshiko, File AP Photo