Wells says most bank systems are back up. But customers say payday isn’t starting well.

Wells Fargo says most of its banking services are working Friday morning, but the bank apparently has more work to do a day after smoke at one of its facilities shut down online and mobile apps.
In a release just before midnight Thursday Pacific time, Wells said these systems are working: ATMs; mobile and online banking except for features such as credit card and mortgage balances; credit and debit cards and branch banks. Customer centers are open but callers may face long delays, the bank said.
The release didn’t specify which services aren’t available Friday morning, when many customers will expect payday deposits. The bank’s home page was back online.
“We continue to work on restoring all our services as soon as possible, and encourage customers to contact us if they have questions or concerns,” the bank’s release said. “We apologize for the inconvenience caused by these system issues, and we want our customers to know that any Wells Fargo fees incurred as a result of these issues will be reversed.”
Some customers tweeted Friday morning that they’re still unable to access their money.
Others offered their own workarounds.
But many customers continued to fume.
Thursday’s shutdown was the second in less than a week, and came as Wells Fargo labored to restore customer faith in the bank after revelations in 2016 that employees possibly opened 3.5 million unauthorized accounts to meet high-pressure sales goals.
On its Facebook page, Wells told customers late Thursday that the problems were “a contained issue affecting one of our facilities, and not due to any cybersecurity event or attack. “
