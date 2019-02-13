Governor says every Alaskan will feel impact of budget cuts

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters as his administration rolls out his budget plan in Juneau, Alaska, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Gov. Dunleavy's budget proposal includes deep cuts to public education, the university system, Medicaid and Alaska's ferry system. The budget plan also eliminates state support for public broadcasting and proposes changes in petroleum property tax collections that will benefit the state but affect areas like the North Slope Borough. The director of Dunleavy's budget office, Donna Arduin, is pictured on right. Becky Bohrer AP Photo