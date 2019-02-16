Business

Governor changes stance, says he will consider wider tolling

The Associated Press

February 16, 2019 10:12 AM

HARTFORD, Conn.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, who campaigned saying he would support highway tolls only for tractor-trailers, now says he's considering a wider tolling option.

The Democrat, in an op-ed published Saturday in Hearst Connecticut Media newspapers, says attorneys tell him that truck-only tolling likely could only be done on certain bridges to generate revenue for their repair.

He says he would consider a bill that includes wider tolls on cars and trucks if includes a discount for Connecticut drivers or those who frequently travel the tolled highways. He says that would mean out-of-state drivers would provide about half of the state's tolling revenue.

A state Department of Transportation study released in November estimated the state could collect $1 billion a year in tolls.

Lamont is scheduled to present his two-year state budget proposal on Wednesday.

