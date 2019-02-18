New Zealand plans new tax for giants like Google, Facebook

FILE - This July 19, 2016, file photo shows the Google logo at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. New Zealand's government announced plans on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, for a new tax targeting online giants like Google and Facebook that earn plenty of money in the country but pay little tax. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there's a gap that needs to be closed. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo