Trump pledges to expand opportunity for every race

The Associated Press

February 21, 2019 08:38 PM

President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump, left, Vice President Mike Pence, right, and his wife Karen Pence, speaks during a National African American History Month reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.
President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump, left, Vice President Mike Pence, right, and his wife Karen Pence, speaks during a National African American History Month reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is pledging to expand opportunity for Americans of every race, religion and creed as he commemorates Black History Month.

Speaking to hundreds Thursday at a White House reception, Trump boasted about the economy and said the unemployment rate for African-Americans is at its "lowest ever."

Black unemployment did reach a low, 5.9 percent, in May 2018. But that figure changes monthly and had increased to 6.8 percent by January.

Trump also touted passage of a criminal justice reform bill in December. He says the nation's sentencing laws disproportionally "harm African-American communities far, far greater than anybody else."

Katherine Toney, one of the first inmates released through the bill's passage, thanked Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner for their efforts as the crowd applauded in approval.

