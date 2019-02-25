GE sells biopharma unit for $21 billion

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, the General Electric logo is displayed at the top of their Global Operations Center in the Banks development of downtown Cincinnati. General Electric says it will sell its biopharma business to Danaher Corp. for $21.4 billion as the former industrial giant continues to shrink itself. The biopharma unit was part of GE Life Sciences and had revenues of about $3 billion last year. The mostly-cash transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year. John Minchillo, File AP Photo