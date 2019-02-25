Technology helps San Francisco erase 8,000 pot convictions

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, a marijuana joint is rolled in San Francisco. The San Francisco top prosecutor says his office used high-tech to erase or reduced 8,000 marijuana convictions dating back decades, the first California prosecutor's office to publicly announce full compliance with clearing criminal records required when voters approved the broad legalization of pot. District Attorney George Gascon made the announcement Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2019, saying the nonprofit Code for America organization used computer-based algorithms to identify eligible cases. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo