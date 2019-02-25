Barry Kramer, who covered the Vietnam War for AP, dead at 78

In this 1973 photo provided by former Associated Press photographer Chick Harrity, Barry Kramer, right, then working for The Wall Street Journal, and AP correspondent Edith Lederer talk to North Vietnamese soldiers in Quang Tri province, Vietnam. Kramer, who covered the Vietnam War for AP and went on to a 30-year career at The Wall Street Journal, has died at the age of 78. (Chick Harrity via AP) Chick Harrity AP