Nigeria president’s campaign says he has numbers to win vote

In this photo released by the Nigeria State House, Nigeria Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, left, listen to Director of Election Planning and Monitoring Babatunde Raji Fashola, right, as he explain the progress of the party election results in Abuja, Nigeria Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Nigeria's electoral commission on Monday began announcing official results from the country's 36 states as President Muhammadu Buhari seeks a second term. Nigeria State House via AP Bayo Omoboriowo